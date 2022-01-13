Biden highlighting federal ‘surge’ to help weather omicron

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities. The effort comes amid the upswing in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will begin arriving to help mitigate staffing crunches at hospitals across the country. Many facilities are struggling because their workers are in at-home quarantines due to the virus during a spike in COVID-19 cases. Biden on Thursday will announce military medical teams being deployed to Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island. The deployments are on top of federal medical personnel already sent to states.