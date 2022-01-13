Africa CDC in talks with Pfizer for COVID treatment pill

By CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal _ (AP) — The director of Africa’s Centers for Disease Control says the organization is talking to Pfizer about bringing its COVID-19 treatment pill to the continent, which has just passed 10 million cases. The discussions come as Dr. John Nkengasong urges governments and citizens not to relent on vaccinations and preventive measures as various countries are coming down from waves of increased infections from the omicron variant. At least 39 countries have reported the new variant and the average increase of cases in Africa is about 11 percent. Africa has now recorded more than 10.1 million cases of coronavirus with 232,363 deaths across more than 50 countries, according to the Africa CDC.