Ohio justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected newly drawn district maps that retained Republican supermajorities in both state legislative chambers. A divided court ruled Wednesday the Ohio Redistricting Commission must redraw the boundaries in compliance with a 2015 constitutional amendment within 10 days. That amendment mandated attempts at avoiding partisan favoritism and at proportionally distributing districts to reflect Ohio’s 54% Republican, 46% Democratic split. The ruling was a victory for voting-rights and Democratic groups in three lawsuits challenging the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Moderate Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor provided a pivotal swing vote, joining the court’s three Democrats

