NYC mayor seeking waiver to hire brother for security job

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking approval from city ethics officers to hire his brother as the head of his security detail. The new mayor has brought on his brother Bernard Adams, a former New York police officer who was most recently as the assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, to serve as the executive director of mayoral security. The mayor’s office said Wednesday that it plans to submit paperwork this week seeking a waiver from the city Conflicts of Interest Board, an independent agency that oversees and enforces the city’s conflict of interest law.