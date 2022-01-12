Edmunds: Shopping for a car this year will not be the same

By RONALD MONTOYA

Edmunds

2021 was an unusual year for the automotive industry. While customer demand for new cars rebounded from the economic uncertainty of 2020, automakers found themselves unable to meet that demand because of semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain problems. So what should car shoppers expect for 2022? Much of the same, unfortunately. Shoppers today must contend with a limited selection, dealership markups, little to no discounts, and a greater sense of urgency to move quickly on a deal. In this week’s Edmunds this week breaks down five ways that car buying has changed, along with a few tips on how to manage it.