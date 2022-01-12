Skip to Content
Austrian FM: Lebanon can get IMF aid if Beirut makes reforms

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

BEIRUT (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister says the European Union wants to help Lebanon escape its economic meltdown – but only if the country’s leaders clean up Beirut’s affairs. Alexander Schallenberg listed some of those reforms Wednesday after meeting his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut. He says Lebanon should reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, move forward with the investigation into the August 2020 blast at Beirut’s port and restructure the hard-hit banking sector. Lebanon’s economic crisis is one of the worst in the world. It is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the small country’s political class.

Associated Press

