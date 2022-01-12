Anti-vaccine protesters try to storm Bulgarian parliament

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions in Bulgaria have clashed with police as they were trying to storm the Parliament in Sofia. Heavy police presence prevented protesters from entering the building and some were detained. Several people, including police officers were injured during the clashes. Eventually, the protesters were pushed back, and police cordoned off the building. The violence erupted at a protest rally against mask and vaccine mandates organized by a nationalist group that is fiercely opposing the government-sponsored anti-epidemic measures. Bulgaria, which is facing a new surge in infections, is the least vaccinated country in the 27-member EU, with only a third of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.