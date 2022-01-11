Mexican president says his COVID-19 case is ‘like a cold’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was hoarse and had a sore throat after testing positive for COVID-19. But López Obrador predicted Tuesday that “this virus is on its way out” and that “things will get back to normal very soon.” The president appeared on a video feed at the morning press briefing he normally runs. He suggested he had the omicron variant. He said “fortunately, this variant does not have the degree of danger that delta did.” López Obrador said he had no fever, and his oxygenation was good. He say his symptoms were “like a cold.”