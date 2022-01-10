Speaker: Nashville US House seat to split in redistricting

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — House Speaker Cameron Sexton says Tennessee Republicans plan to carve fast-growing Nashville into several different congressional seats. The move will potentially make it easier for the state’s GOP supermajority to gain even more power in a previously Democratic-controlled district. Sexton told The Associated Press the newly drawn map will be unveiled later this week, but he declined to detail just how many splits Nashville-Davidson County will face. The 5th District has long been centered on the state’s capital city and a safe Democratic stronghold in a state overwhelmingly controlled by Republicans.