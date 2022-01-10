Michael Parks, Pulitzer winning foreign correspondent, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Parks, who spent 25 years as a foreign correspondent and won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa, has died. He was 78. His son says Parks died of kidney failure and a heart attack at a Pasadena, California hospital late Saturday. Parks was foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times and the Baltimore Sun and covered some of the 20th century’s most momentous events, including the Vietnam War and the collapse of the Soviet Union. Parks won the 1987 Pulitzer for international reporting. The prize jury commended him for “balanced and comprehensive coverage of South Africa.”