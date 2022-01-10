King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter says federal voting rights legislation is crucial for American democracy. In an address on Monday, Rev. Bernice King also slammed the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called false narratives. Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights. King spoke at an event at The King Center in Atlanta to announce eight days of programming for the upcoming holiday in honor of her father.