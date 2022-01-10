Egyptian rights group closes, cites government persecution

CAIRO (AP) — One of Egypt’s last independent human rights organizations says in a statement it has closed down, citing government persecution. Egypt’s government has engaged in a widespread crackdown on dissent for years that has stifled many of the country’s civil society groups and jailed thousands. The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, an Egyptian organization, was founded in 2004 by a team of lawyers and activists. It documented violations against citizens, journalists and political prisoners in Egypt and the region. It also followed the increasing government intimidation and targeting of human rights workers and others. The group announced the closure in a statement Monday.