Deadly extreme weather year for US as carbon emissions soar

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

Three new reports show 2021 was a deadly year for America’s struggle with climate change. Two federal reports Monday highlight 20 extreme weather and climate disasters that cost more than $1 billion each and another extremely hot year for the nation. It was the deadliest weather year for the Lower 48 states since 2011. Last year was the fourth hottest on record and December set a new heat record. A third report from the Rhodium Group shows that emissions of heat-trapping gases jumped 6% last year, mostly because of long haul trucking and a 17% jump in coal use.