Beijing accuses US of inciting Lithuania over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has accused Washington of inciting Lithuania to “contain China” in a feud over the status of self-ruled Taiwan after U.S. officials expressed support for the European Union-member country in the face of Chinese economic pressure. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Monday complained Washington “instigated the Lithuanian authorities.” Lithuania is the latest flashpoint in Beijing’s campaign to pressure companies and foreign governments to adopt its positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues. American and Lithuanian officials say China has blocked imports from the northern European country since the Taiwanese government was allowed to open a trade office there under the name Taiwan.