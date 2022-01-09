With CFP title on line, Georgia gets another crack at ‘Bama

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart got an inside look at what it takes to build a college football juggernaut working for Nick Saban at Alabama for eight years. Smart took over at his alma mater in 2016 and the Bulldogs have been ascending ever since, going 57-10 in the last five seasons. But to be like ’Bama you have to beat ’Bama. That hasn’t happened yet. Smart and the Bulldogs are 0-4 against the Tide. No. 3 Georgia gets another shot to take down the king Monday night. The Bulldogs face the top-ranked Tide in all-Southeastern Conference College Football Playoff national championship game played in the heart of Big Ten country. Alabama is looking for its second straight national title and seventh under Saban.