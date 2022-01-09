UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a military parade, neighborhood parties and a competition to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee. Buckingham Palace said Monday that Elizabeth will become on Feb. 6 the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, and festivities marking the anniversary will culminate in a four-day weekend of events June 2-5. It wasn’t immediately clear which events the 95-year-old queen will take part in after doctors recently advised her to get more rest.