Japan PM: Deal reached on US military curbs to halt COVID

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says “a basic agreement” has been reached with the U.S. on banning the U.S. military from leaving base grounds, a step to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. He says details of the deal are being worked out. New daily cases have surged in what medical experts call “the sixth wave,” topping 8,000 lately, a four-month record. That’s been blamed on the U.S. military because the jump is most pronounced near the bases. Southwestern Okinawa, which houses most of the 55,000 U.S. troops, is among the three prefectures where new restrictions have kicked in.