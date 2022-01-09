19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

By DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s fire commissioner says a malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children. It’s one of the city’s worst blazes in decades. At a press conference Sunday, Daniel Nigro said firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.” Some residents became trapped in their apartments. They broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under their doors. One man rescued by firefighters said he’d become numb to fire alarms because of frequent false alarms.