Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens, last major hurdle

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new space telescope has opened its gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror, the largest and most sensitive ever launched. The final part of the 21-foot mirror swung into place Saturday at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb is so big that it had to be folded orgami-style to fit in the rocket that soared from South America two weeks ago. Its tennis court-size sunshield unfurled earlier in the week, providing subzero shade for the mirror and science instruments. More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for infrared light from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago.