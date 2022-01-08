Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:47 PM

Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle when he was only 17 has taken a plea deal to avoid criminal conviction. Dominick Black was charged with delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The charges relate to the two protesters Rittenhouse fatally shot in Kenosha. Prosecutors filed a proposed plea agreement that suggested Black would plead no contest to a pair of citations, and pay a $2,000 fine, and the felony counts would be dismissed.  A judge could reject the deal, or dismiss the original felony counts based on his ruling about the minors-with-firearms law in the Rittenhouse case.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content