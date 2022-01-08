Cold kills 16 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say temperatures dropped to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan’s mountain resort town of Murree overnight. The wintry conditions killed at least 16 people who were stuck in their vehicles. An Islamabad police officer says eight of the fatalities were from the family of a fellow Islamabad officer who also died. All 16 died of hypothermia. The interior minister says thousands of vehicles had been pulled from the snow but more than a thousand were still stuck in the area Saturday. Located 28 miles (45.5 kilometers) north of Islamabad, Murree is a popular winter resort that attracts well over a million tourists annually.