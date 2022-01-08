China’s Tianjin testing all residents after omicron found

BEIJING (AP) — A major Chinese city near Beijing has begun mass testing of its 14 million residents after a cluster of 20 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the omicron variant. The testing in Tianjin is to be completed over two days. China has stepped up its zero tolerance COVID-19 strategy in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4 in Beijing. Fifteen students from 8 to 13 years old are among those who tested positive in Tianjin. The others include a staff member at an after-school center and four parents.