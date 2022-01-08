Body of young child recovered off Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Coast Guard officials say the body of a young child has been recovered from the Aegean Sea, two weeks after two deadly accidents in the area involving boats loaded with migrants. The body was found off the island of Naxos, and authorities estimate that the victim, who was 85 centimeters (33.5 inches) tall, was three years old. Two days earlier, four other bodies were recovered from the area. Two deadly accidents involving boats loaded with migrants sailing from Turkey to Italy occurred on Dec. 22 and 24, and many people are still missing.