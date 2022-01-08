Albanian opposition supporters clash over party leadership

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police have intervened to move away protesters at the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party. Police on Saturday used a water cannon truck and tear gas, and scores of officers pushed back hundreds of protesters who had stormed the ground floor of the center-right Democratic Party’s headquarters. A group led by former leader Sali Berisha used iron bars and hammers to break open the main doors of the building. Berisha is trying to remove the Democrats’ leader, Lulzim Basha, whom he accuses of being a “hostage” of Prime Minister Edi Rama. In September Basha fired Berisha from the parliamentary group after the U.S. accused Berisha of corruption and undermining democracy during his 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister.