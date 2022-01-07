EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, White House officials say it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. Officials say the government tests are coming from new manufacturing capacity and should not interfere with existing supplies that drugstores, health clinics and state governments are relying on.