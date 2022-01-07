Criminal charges against ‘Gasland’ driller head to court

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

A gas driller has waived its right to a preliminary hearing on criminal charges that it acted with “long-term indifference” toward a Pennsylvania community where high levels of methane leaked into residential groundwater supplies. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is charged with breaking state environmental laws. A grand jury says the Houston-based driller failed to fix faulty gas wells that are leaking methane into aquifers in Dimock and surrounding communities. Cabot has since merged with another company to form a new company, Coterra Energy Inc. A Coterra spokesperson says the company is seeking an “amicable resolution” of the case.