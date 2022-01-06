Skip to Content
Study offers reassurance on COVID shots, women’s periods

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

One of the first studies to track whether COVID-19 vaccination might affect women’s periods is offering reassuring findings. Researchers tracked nearly 4,000 U.S. women through six menstrual cycles and found a small and temporary change: The next period after a shot started about a day later than usual. But there was no change in the number of days of menstrual bleeding after vaccination. The study was published Wednesday in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

