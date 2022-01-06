‘Like he came back to me’: WWII mail received 76 years later

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A letter sent from a U.S. soldier stationed in Germany to his mother in Massachusetts has been delivered 76 years after it was sent. WFXT-TV reports that 22-year-old Army Sgt. John Gonsalves wrote to his mother in Woburn in December 1945 after the official end of WWII. The letter would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a U.S. Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh. Gonsalves died in 2015. But the USPS found an address for his widow, Angelina, and sent it to her. Angelina Gonsalves spent another holiday without her husband, but she said this year “it’s like he came back to me.”