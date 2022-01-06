European court declines to take pro-gay marriage cake case

LONDON (AP) — A top European court has declined to rule in a discrimination case centered on an activist’s request to have a cake decorated with the “Sesame Street” characters Bert and Ernie and the words “Support Gay Marriage.” The European Court of Human Rights said Thursday that the case was inadmissible because activist Gareth Lee had failed to “exhaust domestic remedies” in his case against Ashers Baking Co. in Northern Ireland. The bakery’s refused to make the cake Lee wanted, saying they were happy to bake goods for anyone but would not create messages at odds with their Christian beliefs. Britain’s Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the bakery’s refusal did not amount to discrimination.