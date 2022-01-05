US prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is resigning amid increasing scrutiny over his leadership. Associated Press reporting has uncovered widespread problems at the agency, including serious misconduct involving correctional officers. Michael Carvajal, a Trump administration holdover, has told Attorney General Merrick Garland he is resigning, the Justice Department says. He will stay on for an interim period until a successor is in place. His exit comes just weeks after the AP revealed that more than 100 Bureau of Prisons workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden charged with sexually abusing an inmate.