NKorea says hypersonic missile tested to modernize weaponry

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has successfully launched a hypersonic missile as part of efforts to modernize its strategic weapons systems, days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his military forces despite pandemic-related difficulties. The official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party expressed “great satisfaction” at the results of Wednesday’s missile test observed by leading weapons officials. It’s the second known test-flight of a hypersonic missile since North Korea first tested such a weapon last September. It wasn’t immediately known if both are the exactly same type of hypersonic missile.