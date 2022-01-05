Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books

By DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say they’ve solved a publishing industry whodunit with the arrest of a man accused of numerous literary heists in recent years. An Italian citizen working in publishing in London is accused of impersonating others in the industry, using phishing schemes to amass a veritable library of unpublished works. Filippo Bernardini was arrested Wednesday after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He faces charges including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He’s expected to appear in federal court on Thursday. No information on an attorney for him was available.