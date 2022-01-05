Biden, Harris to address voting rights Tuesday in Atlanta

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will renew his push for federal voting rights legislation in a speech next week in Georgia. Georgia is among states with new laws limiting how and when people can vote. Biden will be joined Tuesday in Atlanta by Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris is in charge of the administration’s efforts on voting rights issues. The White House says they will speak about the need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote. But the legislation is stalled in the Senate because Democrats don’t have the necessary 60 votes to overcome Republican opposition.