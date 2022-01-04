US-led coalition: Attack with 2 armed drones foiled in Iraq

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-led coalition official in Iraq says two explosives-laden drones that targeted a military base housing U.S. troops in western Anbar province have been destroyed. The official says the fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives were engaged by defensive capabilities at the Ain al-Asad airbase, and that the attack was unsuccessful. It was the second such attempted attack coinciding with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general. An Iraqi military statement confirmed the attempted attack. On Monday, two armed drones were shot down as they headed toward a facility housing U.S. advisors at Baghdad airport.