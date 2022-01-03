Trump endorses Hungary’s Orban ahead of tight election

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed Hungary’s right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, offering his “complete support” to the controversial leader. Orban, a champion of what he calls “illiberal democracy,” is facing a close parliamentary election this spring. In a statement on Monday, Trump praised him as a “strong leader” and lauded his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, including building a fence along Hungary’s southern border. Orban was the first leader in the European Union to endorse Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2016, and also supported his reelection in 2020.