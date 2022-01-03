Longtime US Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won’t seek 16th term

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won’t seek reelection after 15 terms in office. The 75-year-old Chicago Democrat known for anti-violence and racial equity advocacy said in a prepared video announcement obtained Monday by The Associated Press that he’d remain in the public eye through church work. Rush confirmed his plans to retire to The Chicago Sun-Times. Rush was first elected in 1992 and holds the distinction of being the only person to ever beat Barack Obama, easily defeating the then-state senator in a 2000 congressional primary race. The evolution of Rush’s political career has been dramatic. He co-founded the Illinois Black Panthers before deciding he could do more within the establishment.