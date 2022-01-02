Thousands gather to oppose Dutch virus measures despite ban

By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Thousands of people in the capital of the Netherlands have defied a ban and gathered for a demonstration against the Dutch government’s coronavirus lockdown measures. They gathered Sunday on a central square before marching toward a park in the west of the city. Riot police briefly have clashed with a small group of demonstrators as they were cleared off the Museum Square following an order from Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema. Reporters on the scene saw at least one person being detained. The local government had outlawed the protest, saying police had indications some demonstrators might be planning to attend “prepared for violence.”