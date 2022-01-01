Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuke assets

By ZARAR KHAN and KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — South Asian archrivals India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of each other’s citizens held in prison through their respective diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi. The two sides also exchanged lists Saturday of their nuclear assets and facilities under an agreement in place for three decades. Its all according to official statements from the two nuclear-armed rivals. Pakistan and India have had strained relations since their independence from colonial British rule in 1947 over the Himalayan region of Kashmir. Pakistan shared with India’s top diplomat in Islamabad a list of 628 Indian prisoners being held in Pakistan, including 577 fishermen accused of illegal fishing in Pakistani territorial waters, and 51 others.