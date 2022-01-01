NYE’s fireworks kill men in Germany, Austria

BERLIN (AP) — Exploding fireworks killed a man in Germany and another in Austria on New Year’s Eve. A 37-year-old man died in Hennef near Germany’s western city of Bonn on Friday night. A 39-year-old was severely injured in the same incident and taken to the hospital. In Austria, a 23-year-old man died southwest of Vienna and three other people were injured. The sale of fireworks for personal use was banned in Germany this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some Germans bought illegal fireworks or built their own, increasing the risk of accidents.