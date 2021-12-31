Putin wishes Russians happier new year, hails their strength

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is wishing Russians a happier new year, hailing their solidarity and strength in the face of tough challenges like the coronavirus pandemic. In a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones, Putin said the nation has faced “colossal challenges but has learned to live in those harsh conditions and solve difficult tasks thanks to our solidarity.” Putin’s address to the nation on Friday was broadcast hours after his phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, which focused on next month’s talks to discuss Moscow’s demand for Western security guarantees amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.