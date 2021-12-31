New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — New coronavirus infections have soared again in Australia to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the omicron variant and a recent relaxation of virus rules in Sydney and other areas. While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they haven’t reached comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks. And many cities are planning to go ahead with New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the famous fireworks display from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. Authorities are expecting far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revelers would crowd inner Sydney.