US Navy seizes $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — United States navy vessels have seized 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of heroin in the Arabian Sea worth some $4 million in a major bust by the international maritime operation in the region. The task force said Thursday that the USS Tempest and USS Typhoon seized the drugs hidden aboard a stateless fishing vessel plying the Mideast waters. The seizure took place on Monday. The Navy says the fishing vessel likely came from Iran with all nine crew members identifying themselves as Iranian nationals. It did not elaborate on who manufactured the drugs or their ultimate destination.