Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the woman who says Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 insist that she’s a U.S. resident even though the prince’s lawyers say otherwise. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed their response late Thursday to papers earlier this week in which Andrew’s lawyers say she’s really living in Australia. Lawyers for the prince say the lawsuit she filed earlier this year should not proceed until it is determined whether she is qualified by residency to file the U.S. lawsuit.