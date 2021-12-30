Family of UK socialite Maxwell voices faith in her innocence

LONDON (AP) — Members of Ghislaine Maxwell’s family say they still believe she is innocent after a New York jury found her guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The Maxwell family said in a statement that it would support the British socialite’s appeal of her her conviction and believes she’ll be vindicated. The jury’s verdict capped a monthlong trial. Four women testified that they were abused as teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s at Epstein’s homes in Florida, New York and New Mexico. Jurors deliberated for five days before finding Maxwell guilty of five of six counts. Each charge carries a maximum prison term of five to 40 years.