Fire damages front doors of Australia’s Old Parliament House

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A fire has damaged the front doors and exterior of the Old Parliament House in Canberra, the capital of Australia. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear, although a group of protesters championing Indigenous rights had been gathering outside the building. Some protesters told media the fire began as a traditional smoking ceremony that got out of control. But one witness told Melbourne radio station 3AW that he heard protesters chanting “let it burn.” Social media footage showed flames leaping up the doors, a thick plume of smoke rising above the building, and police dragging protesters away from the front steps. The building was evacuated as a precaution and crews extinguished the blaze.