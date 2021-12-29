Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has ruled to shut down another prominent human rights organization amid a sweeping crackdown on Russia’s rights groups, independent media and opposition supporters. The decision to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center by the Moscow City Court comes a day after Russia’s Supreme Court ordered to revoke the legal status of its sister organization, Memorial, an international human rights group that drew international acclaim for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union. Russian authorities in recent months have mounted pressure on rights groups, media outlets and individual journalists.