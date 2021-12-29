6 provinces in Canada report new daily highs for coronavirus

TORONTO (AP) — Coronavirus infections have set new one-day highs in six Canadian provinces, prompting several provinces to impose more restrictions in hopes of containing the spread of the omicron variant. The biggest jumps for Wednesday were in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, which are the country’s most populous provinces. Quebec reported more than 13,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours, Ontario had 10,436 and British Columbia listed 2,944. Manitoba, Alberta, and Newfoundland and Labrador also set new records. British Columbia is delaying the full return to classrooms after the Christmas break by a week, while Newfoundland and Labrador says its schools will shift to remote learning after the holiday break. Canada’s Nunavut territory extended its lockdown to Jan. 17