Officer suspended after video shows him kneeling on man

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer has been suspended with pay after a video showed the officer pressing his knee into the back of a man who was being arrested. The video was shot by an onlooker. It shows Vicksburg Police Department officer Eddie Colbert arresting a man after the department received a call about a disturbance early Sunday. The video shows Colbert pushing the man down onto a street. The man was on his stomach when he raised his head and appeared to say something. Colbert then forcefully knelt on the man’s back. Police Chief Penny Jones is investigating. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says both Colbert and Dolley are Black.