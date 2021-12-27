The Property Line: Don’t be misled by myths about iBuyers

By HOLDEN LEWIS of NerdWallet

IBuyers are one of the few true innovations to hit the real estate industry in recent years. Yet consumers haven’t fully embraced them because of misconceptions about how iBuyers work, and what types of problems they resolve for sellers and buyers. There is little evidence that iBuyers lowball sellers, they don’t appear to be driving home prices upward, and most of their sales are to owner-occupants instead of landlords. A better grasp of how iBuyers work could help buyers and sellers benefit from their speed and convenience.