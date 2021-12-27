Syria reports 2nd Israeli attack on vital port in a month

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria media are reporting that Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the port of Latakia, igniting a fire in the containers area. The early Tuesday strike was the second such attack on the vital facility this month. It is also a rare targeting of the port handling much of Syria’s imports. Syria is ravaged by a decade-old civil war and its government is facing western-imposed sanctions. A military official quoted by state media said the Israeli missiles targeted the container terminal in the port, causing large fires in the area and major damage. A similar attack was reported on Dec. 7, when Israeli warplanes targeted the containers area.